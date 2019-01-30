Emtee: I can’t count how many times I almost died in my life

Emtee has opened up about losing track of the number of times he almost died and the importance of being surrounded by people who had his back.

The rapper took a moment to thank the people in his life, who have been with him from the get go and have rescued him on several occasions.

“Can’t count how many times I almost died in my life and got rescued by the people I take for granted. God refuses to take me and those who believe in me don’t stop. I thank you."