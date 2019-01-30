TshisaLIVE

Emtee: I can’t count how many times I almost died in my life

30 January 2019 - 12:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
Emtee is grateful for his 'day ones'.
Image: Instagram/Emtee

Emtee has opened up about losing track of the number of times he almost died and the importance of being surrounded by people who had his back. 

The rapper took a moment to thank the people in his life, who have been with him from the get go and have rescued him on several occasions.

“Can’t count how many times I almost died in my life and got rescued by the people I take for granted. God refuses to take me and those who believe in me don’t stop. I thank you."

Emtee: They will quote my lyrics when I'm dead but are hoping I will give up

The one thing Emtee would never do is hit a woman.
19 days ago

The Roll Up rapper also apologised to anyone he has ever respected, saying he was done playing and he never wanted to disappoint people that love him.

"I’m done playing! If I ever disrespected you, forgive me. I’m also tired of disappointing people that love me,” Emtee said.

The rapper, who had extremely eventful 2018, which saw him "collapse" on stage started off 2019 blowing off some major steam. 

Just earlier this month Emtee went on a Twitter rant about how he felt his music was being slept on by people that should be pushing him.

"I'm a natural winner but people always try to snatch that away from me like I ain't been good to the world or putting in the work," he said in the rant.

