Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, homophobic attack
Hollywood actors and politicians took to Twitter to express their shock after Empire actor Jussie Smollett was injured in a suspected homophobic and racially motivated attack.
TMZ reported that Smollett had been hospitalised in Chicago, in the US, after he was attacked by two men who put his head in a noose and shouted "This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) Country".
According to Chicago police, authorities are working on gathering video footage and identifying potential witnesses. The police said the perpetrators poured a chemical substance on the 36-year-old star and beat him with their hands.
Celebrities and US politicians expressed their concern over the attack and many spoke out about racism and homophobia in the US.
Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why… https://t.co/G6vCnKPEhf— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019
This is heartbreaking and terrifying...please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett https://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019
Jussie Smollett,’Empire' Actor, Reportedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime.NPR. VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS 🤡IN 🌎,IS THE POISON THAT KILLS🇺🇸.WHITE ONLY IS NOT RIGHT.🇺🇸 IS PPL OF COLOR.🙏🏻GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt— Cher (@cher) January 30, 2019
The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love. I pray that Jussie has a speedy recovery & that justice is served. May we all commit to ending this hate once & for all.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 30, 2019
Heartbroken to hear what’s happened to @JussieSmollett. Truly sad. Hate will always lose and Love will always win! Praying for healing, and for the cruel people of this world. Love is truly the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpEwNlewXo— Ciara (@ciara) January 30, 2019
What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019
I’ve been trying to figure out all day what to say about the racist, homophobic, violence against @JussieSmollett.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 30, 2019
Not sure I can describe what I’m feeling in a neat & tidy tweet. His trauma deserves more.
I’m sad. Living together on the planet shouldn’t be this difficult.
1/ I’m grateful to hear that Jussie Smollett is reportedly in good condition. I hope he fully recovers. I’m not sure many of us ever will. In 2019, he was violently attacked because of his race and sexual orientation. Unfortunately, he is not alone.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 30, 2019
Stay strong my brother. @JussieSmollett 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/9ndZXj464R— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) January 30, 2019