Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, homophobic attack

Hollywood actors and politicians took to Twitter to express their shock after Empire actor Jussie Smollett was injured in a suspected homophobic and racially motivated attack.



TMZ reported that Smollett had been hospitalised in Chicago, in the US, after he was attacked by two men who put his head in a noose and shouted "This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) Country".



According to Chicago police, authorities are working on gathering video footage and identifying potential witnesses. The police said the perpetrators poured a chemical substance on the 36-year-old star and beat him with their hands.



Celebrities and US politicians expressed their concern over the attack and many spoke out about racism and homophobia in the US.