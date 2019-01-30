Internet goes crazy over claims Kanye West's suing Jay-Z

However, Ye has kept mum in the face of all the hate that has been thrown his way.

That may be because he's been too busy suing Beyoncé's hubby, Jay-Z and his company Roc-A-Fella.

According to The Root the rapper filed a couple of lawsuits earlier this week and one of them is against Hova's record company.

"Kanye West has filed a pair of lawsuits in what may be an attempt to extradite himself from contracts and reclaim control over his career. One lawsuit is against EMI, the song publisher that has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, shortly before the hip-hop star released his debut album, The College Dropout. The other is against Roc-a-Fella Records, UMG Recordings, Def Jam and Bravado International Group."

In the lawsuit Kanye also apparently claimed he was responsible for "revitalizing" Jay-Z's career with his writing and production contributions.

Yikes.