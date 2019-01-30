TshisaLIVE

Internet goes crazy over claims Kanye West's suing Jay-Z

Among other things...

30 January 2019 - 13:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kanye West is suing Jay's Roc-A-Fella.
Kanye West is suing Jay's Roc-A-Fella.
Image: Via Instagram/Kanye West

Kanye West has been widely criticised for being a MAGA supporter in the wake of Jussie Smollett's racist, homophobic assault attack but the backlash has been steadily  increasing since the internet found out he's apparently suing Jay-Z.

*cues Ni**as In Paris: That sh*t cray!*

The rapper came under fire for his "public" support of the controversial US President Donald Trump after it emerged that the people who allegedly attacked the Empire star for being "black" and "gay" were MAGA supporters.

Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, homophobic attack

Celebrities and US politicians react as Empire actor Jussie Smollet was involved in a homophobic and racially motivated attack.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

However, Ye has kept mum in the face of all the hate that has been thrown his way.

That may be because he's been too busy suing Beyoncé's hubby, Jay-Z and his company Roc-A-Fella.

According to The Root the rapper filed a couple of lawsuits earlier this week and one of them is against Hova's record company.

"Kanye West has filed a pair of lawsuits in what may be an attempt to extradite himself from contracts and reclaim control over his career. One lawsuit is against EMI, the song publisher that has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, shortly before the hip-hop star released his debut album, The College Dropout. The other is against Roc-a-Fella Records, UMG Recordings, Def Jam and Bravado International Group."

In the lawsuit Kanye also apparently claimed he was responsible for "revitalizing" Jay-Z's career with his writing and production contributions.

Yikes.

Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, homophobic attack

Celebrities and US politicians react as Empire actor Jussie Smollet was involved in a homophobic and racially motivated attack.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to

The People's Blesser took the man to lunch.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Thando Thabethe defends Pearl Thusi from #OpenUpTheIndustry hate

"Can we not be an entitled generation waiting like 'it’s my turn now' Get it! It’s not coming to you!"
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

The Queen | Why is it hard for people to understand that date rape is real?

Gracious doesn't understand how Goodness was raped by her boyfriend
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi hits back at 'R100k electricity bill' report TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X