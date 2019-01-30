Lauryn Hill: I'm definitely coming to SA

US star Lauryn Hill has confronted rumours that she and NAS were set cancel their SA concert this weekend, telling her fans that nothing could be further from the truth.

Lauryn will be in town on Saturday, February 2, to perform with Nas as part of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour.

The star has become notorious for showing up very late or not showing up at all to her shows. So, jaded fans have been hesitant to buy tickets for the show, fearing a last-minute cancellation.

While Big Concerts told TshisaLIVE last week that the show would go ahead, Lauryn herself took to social media this week to reassure fans.