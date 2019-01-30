TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to

Social media dragged Pastor Gucci hard and labelled his so-called designer clothing as 'fake'...

30 January 2019 - 10:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Malcolm X teamed up with Moruti Gucci for lunch this week.
Image: Malcolm X / Instagram

While Mzansi is still trying to figure out what the story is with Moruti Gucci, Malcolm X has defended the controversial Limpopo businessman and taken him for lunch.

Moruti Gucci or Pastor Gucci as he is also known has been making waves across the country after snaps and videos of himself showing off his Gucci gear went viral.

He was mocked widely on social media, with some claiming his gear is as fake as SA politicians.

Others mocked his bedroom and said he should focus on building a bigger house and not a bigger Gucci collection.

But malume Gucci is not letting the hate get to him and claimed this week to own two houses and a van- all paid for in cash.

"I own a house back home in Ga Masemola, one in Tembisa, 1400 van and branded clothes that you know about. Everything I own is paid cash for."

While we are still waiting for Aggrizi to tell us if malume's claims are true, Gucci met up with Malcolm X this week in Sandton for lunch.

Malcolm, who has always been a firm supporter of Gucci said he chose to take the man for lunch because he was all about helping those that were always being looked down on.

He showed haters the middle finger and said he would always fight for Gucci when everyone else was against him.

"I appreciate and align myself with all the people that you look down to. Bring them on," he said.

