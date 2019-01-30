Social media defeated by stokvel thieves on CheckPoint
Former president Jacob Zuma claims that life was better under his presidency but try to tell that to a group of women who have long been terrorised by a gang that have been coming for their stokvel.
The women appeared on eNCA's investigative show CheckPoint on Tuesday to share their heartbreaking story.
Investing as much as R50 billion annually, Stokvels are preyed on by criminal syndicates.— Checkpoint_eNCA (@Checkpoint_eNCA) January 29, 2019
Stokvel Robberies @Checkpoint_eNCA tonight on @eNCA dstv channel 403 at 20:30 & on @etv at 22:00
@Sabric; @SAPoliceService; @nationalstokvel; @StokvelVoice; @Stokvest;@feministstokvel pic.twitter.com/yEWT5pYuqu
According to the show Stokvels bring in serious cash, with some estimates as high as R50-billion annually.
So it is little wonder that criminals have been making it the centre of their attention.
They terrorise and rob these groups, leading to many having to hire security to protect the money they bring in.
It is like the wild west out there.
Tonight @Checkpoint_eNCA looks at unique measures adopted by stokvels to guard their hard-saved cash.— Checkpoint_eNCA (@Checkpoint_eNCA) January 29, 2019
Catch @Checkpoint_eNCA tonight on @eNCA dstv channel 403 at 20:30 & on @etv at 22:00. @Sabric; @SAPoliceService; @nationalstokvel; @StokvelVoice; @Stokvest; @StokFellaSA. pic.twitter.com/Rb5BxkfOa0
Viewers of the show rushed to social media to give their thoughts on the episode with many questioning why banks weren't helping make the process of stokvel collection and distribution safer.
Ooh konje flying squad members are required to work *static* that means they work as security officers to the private businesses instead of helping our community #checkpoint— Viwe Lumka Langa (@nkosazana_49963) January 29, 2019
Robbers ran off with R200k.A lady got stabbed for stokvel money and suspicions are that it was an inside job.This is just sad #Checkpoint— Kokwani N'waCash (@dudufatso) January 29, 2019
#Checkpoint people should opt for banks now. Bringing money at home is not safe— This is so sad Alexa... (@Zipho_14) January 29, 2019
Mara why are our people like this😔😔😔 why would you walk out of the bank with over 200k cash and share the money at home...why not deposit the money in members bank accounts and call it a day...who came up with the rule of sharing stokvel money at home...#Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/HpeHf4rT4W— ☣Mpho☣ (@MphoDuki) January 29, 2019
This Destiny stokvel group is sorted !!! SAPS escorts ! Loved the officer telling them if they fight at the station, he will arrest them & they dont take sides when stokvel members fight 😂— Roekeya Bardien (@keyabardien) January 29, 2019
Why can’t stokvel members transfer their savings into their bank accounts?— LavitoSoulSA (@lavitosoul) January 29, 2019