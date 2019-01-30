OpenUpTheIndustry | Thembisa M: Everyone needs a chance

Thembisa Mdoda has added her voice to the explosive #OpenUpTheIndustry debate that is currently dominating social media. The TV personality called for young people to get a chance to prove themselves.

Mzansi has BEEN moaning about the lack of opportunities in the industry for young people and the issue once again reared its head after Lerato Kganyago and Thando Thabethe both labelled some young people "entitled".

They both agreed that it was wrong for people who work hard to miss out on gigs for the sake of a fresh face.