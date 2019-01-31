Cassper's #BusinessClasswithCass was a win for his fans!

Cassper Nyovest decided to give back to the online community on Wednesday by sharing his secret to business success through his #BusinessClassWithCass Q&A, and it got a resounding yes from fans.

While there were a few tweeps, who wanted to reign on Cassper's parade by reminding him that he's a school dropout, the rapper proved he has the deets on how to build a thriving empire. successful business a going.

Cassper had the crowd eating from the palm of his hands when he shared his fails and wins since the establishment of Family Tree and how he's made the Cassper Nyovest name a brand to be reckoned with.

"I invested R400 and just kept reinvesting into the company. Building capital is hard work and requires discipline. For instance I had to learn the difference between my money and the company’s money. Company might be doing well but I’m broke," Cassper said.

Then he invited people to ask him questions and to give him advice.