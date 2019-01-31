Cassper's #BusinessClasswithCass was a win for his fans!
Cassper gave free business advice on the TL last night & Tsibipians can't stop singing his praises
Cassper Nyovest decided to give back to the online community on Wednesday by sharing his secret to business success through his #BusinessClassWithCass Q&A, and it got a resounding yes from fans.
While there were a few tweeps, who wanted to reign on Cassper's parade by reminding him that he's a school dropout, the rapper proved he has the deets on how to build a thriving empire. successful business a going.
Cassper had the crowd eating from the palm of his hands when he shared his fails and wins since the establishment of Family Tree and how he's made the Cassper Nyovest name a brand to be reckoned with.
"I invested R400 and just kept reinvesting into the company. Building capital is hard work and requires discipline. For instance I had to learn the difference between my money and the company’s money. Company might be doing well but I’m broke," Cassper said.
Then he invited people to ask him questions and to give him advice.
While we are on this ownership/business owners tip. Tweet me your stories. What advice would y’all like ? How far have you come ? Any success stories would be dope too. Let’s motivate each other and share information. #BusinessClassWithCass has commenced. Use the hashtag— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 30, 2019
The questions and comments flooded the rapper's timeline.
"We were actually talking about this earlier on. I don’t wanna lie hey, I don’t have the solution to end corruption cause it’s killing so many entrepreneurs. It seems like doing is the right way is the wrong way in South Africa. It’s depressing sometimes."
The rapper spoke about the corruption in the business space and how it can be discouraging to always check who's got your back.
"I usually just go with my gut. I always give people chances to prove themselves. I don’t overly commit in the beginning. People will always show their character after a lil while.
"Don’t ask for help or advice if you do not have a teachable spirit. Some of us just want help in the currency we think we need in & that is rubbish. That’s why I will forever remain a student of the game. There’s always so much more to learn. Sometimes you don’t know what you need."
Here are some of the interactions the rapper had with the aspiring business people.
I’m still tryna get funding myself. If anyone knows how I can get funding for my business please do point me to the right direction. Let’s built gents!!!! Until then, the grind continues!!!! https://t.co/DWnlDHPYDz— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 30, 2019
You already have the answer it seems. You are in charge of your own destiny. Friends can slow you down. Start your own thing and run with it. Rather keep the friends as just friends and not business partners cause they might not see your vision. Good luck!! #BusinessClassWithCass https://t.co/wa3vkPPENv— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 30, 2019
Okay guys, #BusinessClassWithCass was dope. So many entrepreneurs out there on the grind. I hope I shared something that will help you with your business. Hope the stories inspired someone. To all the up and coming musicians looking to be signed. Open a company & sign yourself!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 30, 2019