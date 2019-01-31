IN MEMES | Heban! Magongwa is releasing his stress on the school kids!

Just a few months ago, Magongwa was on top of the world with his new fancy job and no more financial problems. But it all came crashing down with Principal Thobakgale now looking to make his life a living hell.

Fans of Skeem Saam know how dodgy Magongwa was to snatch the top position away from Thobakgale and now the reality of his demotion is dawning on him.

With Thobakgale back to make him pay, the pair have been having showdown after showdown in the quest to establish themselves as the real boss.

The problem is that the children in Magongwa's class have had to pay.

The poor things can't even breathe right when the man is in the room, something that was not lost on viewers who took to social media to comment on the situation.

And, as usual, they had the right memes!