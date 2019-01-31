IN MEMES | Heban! Magongwa is releasing his stress on the school kids!
Just a few months ago, Magongwa was on top of the world with his new fancy job and no more financial problems. But it all came crashing down with Principal Thobakgale now looking to make his life a living hell.
Fans of Skeem Saam know how dodgy Magongwa was to snatch the top position away from Thobakgale and now the reality of his demotion is dawning on him.
With Thobakgale back to make him pay, the pair have been having showdown after showdown in the quest to establish themselves as the real boss.
The problem is that the children in Magongwa's class have had to pay.
The poor things can't even breathe right when the man is in the room, something that was not lost on viewers who took to social media to comment on the situation.
And, as usual, they had the right memes!
"Magongwa is releasing the stress on top of the children at school"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/SucoQVzrcK— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 30, 2019
Deputy Princinpals responsibilities starts with "Assist"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KdwNJNBvCZ— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) January 30, 2019
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 Meneer Mangongwa changes subjects from maths to motivational speaker. pic.twitter.com/GylY3A0wr2— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) January 30, 2019
Magongwa rejected Mrs Mashela's offer neh? Wait until the mighty Celia makes him change his mind and accept it loool .#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uhO0Zz2xkA— Themi (@HerdsThemi) January 30, 2019
Why does it sound like Candice has started the breakup process? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VFgZlCLWBl— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 30, 2019
Is this teacher on #Skeemsaam wearing a cravat!! pic.twitter.com/m05QhC7X7a— Anele 👹👹 (@Chisana1990) January 30, 2019
Lol Meneer Magongwa Is acting like a man now !!!😹😹😹😹😳😳#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LSmgLuyxBS— ALLI Q4 (@alli_q4) January 29, 2019