TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Heban! Magongwa is releasing his stress on the school kids!

31 January 2019 - 09:49 By Chrizelda Kekana
Magongwa is going through the most.
Magongwa is going through the most.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Just a few months ago, Magongwa was on top of the world with his new fancy job and no more financial problems. But it all came crashing down with Principal Thobakgale now looking to make his life a living hell.

Fans of Skeem Saam know how dodgy Magongwa was to snatch the top position away from Thobakgale and now the reality of his demotion is dawning on him.

With Thobakgale back to make him pay, the pair have been having showdown after showdown in the quest to establish themselves as the real boss.

The problem is that the children in Magongwa's class have had to pay.

The poor things can't even breathe right when the man is in the room, something that was not lost on viewers who took to social media to comment on the situation.

And, as usual, they had the right memes!

Why do celebs feel bullied by #OpenUpTheIndustry or is it greed?

The #OpenUpTheIndustry debate topped social media trends yet again.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

DJ Zinhle: I don't care what people say about my private life, I'm here to inspire

DJ Zinhle joins AKA and others as SAE music mentor.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Relax, fam! Rasta isn't doing tattoos now

Turns out that Twitter account is fake.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Lauryn Hill: I'm definitely coming to SA

But fans just want her to be on time.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  2. Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane is allegedly being 'mentally tormented by a stalker' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Local celebs join the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation
Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
X