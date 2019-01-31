IN MEMES | 'The Queen' viewers are ready to go to war for Goodness
It took a lot of explaining to get Gracious to finally understand the trauma that her daughter, Goodness, is going through but now that she does, viewers are ready for her to take action.
Earlier this week Gracious told her mother that she had been raped by her partner Thabiso, but it was hard for Gracious to comprehend.
She eventually came around and apologised to Goodness for not entirely "believing" her the first time.
Everybody that watches The Queen knows that the matriarch will waste no time in sorting a situation out or even killing for their children, so tweeps were getting their weapons ready to join the fight.
They don't know yet what kind of punishment is coming Thabiso's way but they know for a fact something is coming and they are super ready for that moment.
They even had the memes.
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlogonolo (@matelelela) January 30, 2019
Hahahaha Tgom is gonna kill someone 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/1qZlramMdl
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlogonolo (@matelelela) January 30, 2019
Thabiso should learn the hard way.....NO means No pic.twitter.com/uHxYXsEGTc
Goodness breaks my heart so much!! 😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/ysQB8evWSJ— Mahuma 👑 (@KeituM97) January 30, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi see the difference between Harriet and Gracious? If Kea got raped, Thabiso would be playing football with ancestors by now. pic.twitter.com/cLf9kig9uK— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) January 30, 2019
He did rape her TGOM, ask us, we were there #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tF1kaxcR2a— Nozipho Eugenes (@EugenesNozipho) January 30, 2019
Tweeps were also really impressed by the way Kea managed to speak some sense into Gracious and break down the situation.
She explained to Gracious that just because Thabiso was already inmate with Goodness, didn't mean that he could force her to have sex.
Thank You Kea for knocking some sense into Gracious👏🏾#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VLT8OhKb9E— NDU (@Nondu_pariah) January 30, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— FOLLOW BACK PLIIZ⚡⚡⚡ (@leeroyleo_) January 30, 2019
Did Kea talk some sense into Gracious.
I'm seeing things. pic.twitter.com/jJZpWtusBc
Big up Kea..😍— Miyelani (@Mabasa_Miyi) January 30, 2019
Gracious wow😩#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/2BRStbZhfz