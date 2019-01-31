IN MEMES | 'The Queen' viewers are ready to go to war for Goodness

It took a lot of explaining to get Gracious to finally understand the trauma that her daughter, Goodness, is going through but now that she does, viewers are ready for her to take action.

Earlier this week Gracious told her mother that she had been raped by her partner Thabiso, but it was hard for Gracious to comprehend.

She eventually came around and apologised to Goodness for not entirely "believing" her the first time.

Everybody that watches The Queen knows that the matriarch will waste no time in sorting a situation out or even killing for their children, so tweeps were getting their weapons ready to join the fight.

They don't know yet what kind of punishment is coming Thabiso's way but they know for a fact something is coming and they are super ready for that moment.

They even had the memes.