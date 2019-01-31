The Queen’s Goodness on rape: We need to have serious conversations

Actress Zenande Mfenyana, who plays the role of Goodness on Mzansi Magic drama The Queen, says her character's storyline of being raped by her partner is one she hopes will help and give courage to those who may be in the same situation.

Goodness' rape at the hands of Thabiso has had viewers across Mzansi on the edge of their seats and has sparked conversation about rape on social media.

While the story of being raped by a partner is a living reality for so many women in SA, the show touched on another dynamic of the issue this week when Goodness told her mother about the rape and was barely believed.

As women continue to flood social media with similar experiences, Zenande has taken to her own social media account to offer support and encouragement to women.