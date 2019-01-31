TshisaLIVE

#Ufelani leaves viewers with chills after horrendous veld murder

31 January 2019 - 08:59 By Kyle Zeeman
'Ufelani' highlighted the scourge of woman abuse.
Image: 123rf/ Siam Pukkato

Viewers of reality show Ufelani were once again left heartbroken on Wednesday when the story of Nolwazi Lubisi's murder was told on screens.

Nolwazi was murdered and her body dumped in a veld, sending shockwaves across her community.

Those close to her said she was a bubbly person filled with life and they lived in fear because of what had happened to her and many like her.

Some viewers slammed the police and suggested that maybe female cops should investigate such cases because they would treat it with more care and empathy.

But most were just defeated by the Nolwazi's death and took to social media to share their heartbreak at the way some men treat women.

They suggested that maybe it is time for us to have a commision of enquiry into the murders and take drastic action. That and give us a day off after each Ufelani episode to deal.

