#Ufelani leaves viewers with chills after horrendous veld murder
Viewers of reality show Ufelani were once again left heartbroken on Wednesday when the story of Nolwazi Lubisi's murder was told on screens.
Nolwazi was murdered and her body dumped in a veld, sending shockwaves across her community.
Those close to her said she was a bubbly person filled with life and they lived in fear because of what had happened to her and many like her.
Nolwazi Lubisi body was found in a veld ,followed by a chilling confession from her neighbour. #Ufelani tonight at 21h30 on Moja Love DStv Ch 157 pic.twitter.com/soqhGfUQyo— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 30, 2019
Some viewers slammed the police and suggested that maybe female cops should investigate such cases because they would treat it with more care and empathy.
Maybe such cases should be given to female cops, they will be empathetic and maybe handle these cases as if these women were their family members #Ufelani 😢— IG: queen_ntshidi (@Ntshidilikhethe) January 30, 2019
I need to hear the police did their job on this episode. Each and every week I lose faith in our police #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/vmzQyHbxQY— Kaylie (@Kaylen_Nkosi23) January 30, 2019
But most were just defeated by the Nolwazi's death and took to social media to share their heartbreak at the way some men treat women.
They suggested that maybe it is time for us to have a commision of enquiry into the murders and take drastic action. That and give us a day off after each Ufelani episode to deal.
M sitting with three ladies and they all sorbing here mxm Hai this show #ufelani pic.twitter.com/J1cNpPHoRD— Zibu McDaniel (@ZibuMcD) January 30, 2019
This past Sunday there was a female body found 5 houses away from my house! I don’t even wanna imagine what her family is going through 😭😩💔. #Ufelani whyyyyy😭💔.— Karabo (@_karaboR) January 30, 2019
Nna show e yang stressa, South African men have total disregard for human life #ufelani pic.twitter.com/dZbnVPATVs— Lerato_Sebego (@Liratoo69) January 30, 2019
This show is too much Aowa. Why are people so heartless?! #ufelani pic.twitter.com/OsAgXW5IrO— LuLuBelle (@ladyluuu13) January 30, 2019
I should stop watching this show #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/r8IMgPZVqv— thuto klaas (@King_Nisb) January 30, 2019
Me watching this is just increasing my paranoia levels😭💔#Ufelani Sifelani kanje vele?!😩😩they didn’t even take the car! 💔😭— Karabo (@_karaboR) January 30, 2019