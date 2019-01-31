Why do celebs feel bullied by #OpenUpTheIndustry or is it greed?

Here's the thing: As an artist as long as you are just an employee, the hypothetical doors of the industry that are being spoken about are not yours to open.

With #OpenUpTheIndustry social media users are talking to the people with the real power to make decisions and the money to employ… like on a big scale. And that isn’t you... at least not yet.

The way I see it, most of the celebrities that spoke out against the hashtag really should have taken Nonhle Thema’s advice and taken several seats because nobody was actually fighting them.

With the exception being the Twitter trolls whose sole purpose is to bully people, I think I speak for most people when I say the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation has been really misunderstood.

This is not the first time the conversation has been reignited since 2016 but we've been going in circles. Many celebs have shared their views on it, including Boity, Lerato Kganyago, Thembisa Mdoda and Pearl Thusi.