Cardi B 'working things out' with Offset & fans are wilding!

While Cardi B and Offset aren't officially back together, she's admitted that they're "working things out" at the moment.

It feels like forever since the pair announced that they were splitting. Okay. It was only two months ago but that was, like, all the way back in 2018.

Anyway, it seems like Cardi is done with that single life and tinder swipes and could be getting her man back.

The pair's relationship hit the headlines again this week after TMZ reported that they were totes back together.

Cardi called BS on claims that they're back together but did reveal they're trying to mend fences.

"We're working it out, baby," she apparently told reporters, when asked about their relationship this week.