Cardi B 'working things out' with Offset & fans are wilding!
While Cardi B and Offset aren't officially back together, she's admitted that they're "working things out" at the moment.
It feels like forever since the pair announced that they were splitting. Okay. It was only two months ago but that was, like, all the way back in 2018.
Anyway, it seems like Cardi is done with that single life and tinder swipes and could be getting her man back.
The pair's relationship hit the headlines again this week after TMZ reported that they were totes back together.
Cardi called BS on claims that they're back together but did reveal they're trying to mend fences.
"We're working it out, baby," she apparently told reporters, when asked about their relationship this week.
Cardi B leaves queens criminal court building. Her assault case was adjourned until April 4. Outside the courtroom, someone asked her about her relationship with OFFSET and she replied “ we’re working it out, baby.” #1010wins pic.twitter.com/iR2hUtlkiO— Carol D'Auria (@CarolDAuria) January 31, 2019
Meanwhile, a source told E! News the two are "definitely working on things" and claimed that Cardi had not even filed for divorce yet.
Fans were split over the news, with some claiming she was a "fool" for going back.
How Cardi B be looking after getting back with Offset pic.twitter.com/a7UW7Csvnn— Call Me No (@Megaworld99) February 1, 2019
Everybody: Cardi and Offset back together!— ➰ Carolina Native ➰ (@I_DntTweet) February 1, 2019
Me: So 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKd4CprSFI
Offset: take me back— Zaniolo's long lost cousin 2wice removed (@vacayszn) February 1, 2019
Cardi B: pic.twitter.com/Qnrr3XIp1x
*People mad they got back together*— Tortita (@sekC_Philip) January 31, 2019
Offset and Cardi: pic.twitter.com/OzCWpw10Et
What I want to know is why is Cardi B stupid for taking back Offset but Beyoncé isn’t stupid for taking back Jay Z back? Man y’all got blindfolds on when it comes to Beyoncé. Is she made out of gold or some shit? Damn 😂— Amy Macedo (@AmyMacedo) January 31, 2019
When Cardi B cheat on Offset this time: pic.twitter.com/4VFgOtnWnr— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) February 1, 2019
If offset can get cardi back all my ex’s got a chance why not lol— Uncle Luke 😉 (@GucciNoLouisV) February 1, 2019