Is Goodness going to kill Thabiso or report him? Here’s what fans think

01 February 2019 - 08:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Zenande Mfenyana plays the role of Goodness on The Queen.
Image: Instagram/ Zenande Mfenyana

Now that Gracious knows about her daughter's rape at the hands of Thabiso, fans of the show are anxious to see what will become of the footballer.

Goodness broke down as she explained to her mom how her boyfriend had forced himself on her.

Gracious is the kind of lady to shoot first and ask questions later but would Goodness do the same? Or would she rather go the legal route and get the cops involved?

Her bestie Kea tried to convince Goodness to report the incident to the police but fans are torn over whether that is a good idea or not.

They thought maybe Goodness should get a gun or even convince Schumacher to step up to the plate and beat Thabiso.

