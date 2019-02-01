#TheQueen
Is Goodness going to kill Thabiso or report him? Here’s what fans think
Now that Gracious knows about her daughter's rape at the hands of Thabiso, fans of the show are anxious to see what will become of the footballer.
Goodness broke down as she explained to her mom how her boyfriend had forced himself on her.
Gracious is the kind of lady to shoot first and ask questions later but would Goodness do the same? Or would she rather go the legal route and get the cops involved?
Her bestie Kea tried to convince Goodness to report the incident to the police but fans are torn over whether that is a good idea or not.
They thought maybe Goodness should get a gun or even convince Schumacher to step up to the plate and beat Thabiso.
So Goodness decided to trust SAPS over a gun?!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hp3J8gAw7H— She_Is_King👑 (@KeabetsoeRM) January 31, 2019
Maybe Diamond must come back to deal with this Thabiso ndini #TheQueenMzansi— Dineo Khensani Khoza✨ (@khoza_dineo) January 31, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Schumacher should Finally claim his spot as the man of the house, by beating up Thabiso.. pic.twitter.com/UVHh0GhWNx— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) January 31, 2019
So Goodness is only opening case tomorrow, will there be enough evidence or evidence at all? Considering that it was just the 2 of them! That's the worry. #TheQueenMzansi— Rushman Tomolo (@RushNdoda) January 31, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlogonolo (@matelelela) January 31, 2019
Tgom will kill someone I tell you! If not Shumza or Akhona, then Thabiso pic.twitter.com/r6QqcL01tn
Kanti when is the uber driver blackmailing Thabiso with that recording ...yabo no Goodness 🤷♂️ #TheQueenMzansi— *mrango* (@MduduziEh) January 31, 2019
If Gracious doesn’t kill Thabiso, can I come kill him. #TheQueenMzansi— Zanokuhle Ngcobo (@uza_nokuhle) January 31, 2019