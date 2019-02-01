Khanya Mkangisa breaks silence on alleged hit and run

Actress Khanya Mkangisa has for the first time spoken out about being arrested and spending the night behind bars after an alleged hit and run incident.

Sunday World reported last week that Khanya was apparently nabbed after a "high-speed car chase" for trying to get out of a hit and run.

During an interview on Metro FM this week, Khanya confirmed she was taken into custody but claims the situation was "blown out of proportion".

Khanya admitted that there was an incident but claimed that she left her contact details.

"I don't want to get into it but, basically, I was definitely not involved in a hit and run. I don't know how this story blew way out of proportion.

"It became a whole thing, unnecessarily. I can't really go into detail because of the arrest and all the other things they were saying about it. But, basically, there is no case. Naturally. How is there going to be a case? Have you never hit someone's car by mistake?"

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Khanya proved unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the star was charged with reckless and negligent driving, and that the matter was heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on January 18.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said the docket had been handed to them by police for possible prosecution and that the prosecutor had "given instructions for further investigations".