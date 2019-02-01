Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines the light on female pimps with new TV gig
Star opens up about playing a woman pimp on Scandal!
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's latest character on Scandal! is more than a seductress, she's the latest version of a pimp that introduces young girls into prostitution.
The reality that young, vulnerable women are being forced into prostitution by other women is beginning to be taken seriously in Mzansi. It is a problem actress Nambitha told TshisaLIVE she hopes to bring into the spotlight with her character on the popular e.tv soapie.
"What I have tried to do, and to be very careful with, is to make sure that people also see the human element of my character Shado. How she became what she is and how she knows how to trap other young women into her world. This is a woman who is living a double life. At the end of the day, I am using my art to help tell stories that are real and affect people."
Shado is a foxy slay queen, blessee and host of a secret gentleman’s club. She is streetwise and worldly, and she knows how to use her beauty and brains to get what she wants.
"I literally take on young, naive girls and I manipulate them and basically brainwash them into this world. By the time they look up from the false promises they are trapped. It's quite hectic. I'm not even sure I want my nieces or my pastor to see it," Nambitha said of the role.
In the world of prostitution, appearance is everything. And Nambitha said her character dresses like someone a young woman would aspire to be.
"Shado is quite something. She's extremely manipulative. Her definition of women empowerment is very different from mine personally. She's basically a pimp and a host of a secret gentleman's club. Very risque. Her wardrobe is revealing and fiesty. It's just mayhem!" she added.