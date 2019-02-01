Sbahle Mpisane applauds her mom for 'holding it together' after the car crash

Sbahle Mpisane has described her mom as her pillar of strength ever since she was involved in a horror car crash that nearly claimed her life five months ago.

Sbahle penned a heartfelt letter on Instagram to express her gratitude to her mom.

"Mama, the word matriarch doesn’t even begin to describe who you are to many, importantly to me. From that moment you received the call about my accident you’ve held it together and you continue to do so in my resurgence."

Sbahle thanked her mom for always showing up with a smile on her face and for encouraging her.

"I just want to thank you for always showing up with the brightest smile, eyes filled with love and arms ready with the warmest embrace. You are the embodiment of imbokodo yethu ku."

Sbahle nearly lost her life in August 2018 after a serious car crash on Victoria Embankment left her in a critical condition at a Durban hospital.

The vehicle overturned, leaving her trapped inside and the Jaws Of Life had to be used to get her out of the vehicle.