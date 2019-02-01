Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami

Thishiwe has gushed over Mandisa, who she shared has held it down for her through the toughest times they've had to face together.

"I never thought a human like you was possible. Your love is infinite. You gave me strength through this journey. You held it down throughout our most trying time. You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami. Idlozi likubonile futhi lizokuqhakazisa ngezenzo zakho. Thank you. Sisaya kude mina nawe. I love you."

The pair have been officially dating since 2017 but have been together for longer than that. Their love has inspired many across the continent and in 2017 they were crowned the cutest couple by the Feather Awards.

The actress first sent the rumour mill into a frenzy after she started wearing traditional regalia, complete with the beads and other accessories that are mostly worn by traditional healers and sangomas.