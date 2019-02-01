TshisaLIVE

Thishiwe to her lover Mandisa: You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami

Thishiwe thanked her partner Mandisa for the unconditional love and support through her spiritual journey

01 February 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu's love is still going strong.
Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu's love is still going strong.
Image: Instagram/Nduna Royal

Thishiwe has gushed over Mandisa, who she shared has held it down for her through the toughest times they've had to face together.

"I never thought a human like you was possible. Your love is infinite. You gave me strength through this journey. You held it down throughout our most trying time. You gave so much of yourself to us, to idlozi lami.  Idlozi likubonile futhi lizokuqhakazisa ngezenzo zakho. Thank you. Sisaya kude mina nawe. I love you."

The pair have been officially dating since 2017 but have been together for longer than that. Their love has inspired many across the continent and in 2017 they were crowned the cutest couple by the Feather Awards.

The actress first sent the rumour mill into a frenzy after she started wearing traditional regalia, complete with the beads and other accessories that are mostly worn by traditional healers and sangomas.

Thishiwe has explored spirituality in her art before. Particularly with her latest work Emoyeni, which she chatted to TshisaLIVE about. She broke down her views on spirituality.

"See for me, it is a fact that there is so much more than just our own existence.

"Each and every one of us have a spiritual side and experience elements that just don't make sense (without the existence of a supernatural being). You find that you go through experiences that you can't explain and everyone has that no matter what they decide to name it. Others say intuition or fate, others say God or spirits, but we all agree that we are not alone and that there are other realms that we come in contact with."

Although Thishiwe is yet to share details of her calling, she's shared some snaps on her Instagram vaguely sharing parts of her journey.

Lerato K shades celebs who haven’t spoken out on #OpenUpTheIndustry

Lerato thinks she knows why your favs aren't speaking on #OpenUpTheIndustry.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH | Bonang meets screaming children through car window, slams criticism

B had a spicy clapback for followers who hated on her.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

The Queen’s Goodness on rape: We need to have serious conversations

Actress Zenande Mfenyana hopes the shocking storyline will make a real difference.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Cassper's #BusinessClasswithCass was a win for his fans!

Cassper dropped some pearls of wisdom on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper: I live a life most artists can only dream of cause I own my music TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate TshisaLIVE
  5. Hollywood and politicians react as Jussie Smollett assaulted in racist, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X