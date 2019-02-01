TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah: I told myself to 'go back to Africa' during US storm

The arctic-like weather has already claimed over 20 lives

01 February 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor shares his thoughts on the hectic weather conditions in the US at the moment.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Trevor is just about ready to pick it up and head back home for warmer weather as the US comes to terms with weather as cold as a slay queen's heart.

Chicago is currently experiencing some of their coldest temperatures on record.

According to the New York Times, at least 20 people have died in the midwest over the last few days. Hospitals have been filled with people suffering from hypothermia or frostbite.

Schools and businesses have been closed as the area recorded temperatures close to -45º C, much colder than temperatures in Antarctica.

It's so bad that Trevor even joked about coming home to Africa.

In a segment on The Daily Show this week, Trevor said he had a very serious conversation with himself about the weather.

"It is incredibly cold in America right now. Like super cold. It is so cold that I looked in the mirror this morning and told myself to go back to Africa."

Trevor went on to share news reports claiming the weather made America possibly the coldest place on earth at the moment, even colder than the surface of Mars.

He joked about the comparison with Mars.

"Why are you using Mars as a reference point? None of us have been there. It is colder than Mars! 'Oh yeah, I spent the summer on Mars. It was really cold'. I don't know what is happening on other planets. I barely know about anything on Earth and I live here."

