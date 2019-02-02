3 Pictures of Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa's pregnancy swag

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa has totally been slaying this pregnancy game.

Ntando and her hubby, Khaya Mthethwa confirmed speculation that they are set to welcome their first child together in December last year.

"Thank you for carrying one the greatest gifts in my life! May God bless this new journey babe, Mthethwa Ntando. Now is it a boy or a girl?," Khaya said on Instagram at the time.

And they're no doubt counting down to their bundle of joy's arrival.

While we wait for them to reveal news of their baby's birthd - can we please talk about how Ntando's pregnancy swag has been on-point?

Here's just 3 times that she's served major goals...