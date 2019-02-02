Khaya & Ntando Mthethwa's baby already has an R11k stroller
Proud parents to be Ntando and Khaya Mthethwa have spared no cost when it comes to their bundle of joy.
Their little prince or princess already has a stroller worth R11,000.
Ntando showed off the luxury stroller on Instagram this week, gushing over it.
According to stockist Baby n More, the Gold and Black Baby Merc Faster 3 retails for R10,999.
So what does a R11,000 stroller get you?
The set includes a pram unit, pushchair seat, two aprons, diaper bag, cup holder, rain cover, mosquito net, changing mat and adapters.
So pretty much everything you need for your little bundle of joy, except for the nappies.
Talk about luxury...
Y'all need a babysitter, sis? Or what?