WATCH | Somizi on looking after your mind & spirit

02 February 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi has some advice for fans.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi has realised that more attention needs to be given to taking care of your mind and spirit, instead of just physical appearances.  

The Idols SA judge and radio personality took to Instagram earlier this week to share some pearls of wisdom. 

"I've realised something very important. We are so concisious of how we look physically, what we wearing, what post we send on Instagram or social media and how it's filtered. We take care of the physical, the cars, the money, the champagne and everything else. And we look back and realise have we taken care of our spirit, our soul?" 

Somizi added that people need to focus more on taking care of their spirit. 

Preach!

View this post on Instagram

Look after yo mind and spirit

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

