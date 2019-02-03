TshisaLIVE

It's a girl for Oros Mampofu & his bae

03 February 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Oros Mampofu is going to have a little girl soon.
Image: Instagram/Oros Mampofu

Former Skeem Saam star Oros Mampofu and his bae, Bianca have revealed that they're expecting a little princess. 

They made the exciting announcement just six days after they told fans they were set to be parents. 

Taking to Instagram, Oros shared pictures of them holding pink balloons that revealed their baby's gender. 

Oros is over the moon about becoming a dad and previously told fans that it all felt "exciting and unreal". 

"It still feels exciting and unreal to me. But beyond all else, my greatest gratitude has been affording myself and Bianca the opportunity to take this first experience of having a child in and being fully here. Being there for each other at every juncture of this journey has been my greatest priority and pride and I can’t be happier to be here with you, Bianca." 

