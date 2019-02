It's no secret that AKA can burn a hole in the dance floor, but when it comes to the vosho it should be left up to Zodwa Wabantu.

AKA who was in Uganda was part of a fun Lotto SA campaign and tackled a challenge to do the vosho from Dr Malinga head-on.

The rapper shared a video of his attempt on Instagram.

And, it's sure to brighten up your Sunday.