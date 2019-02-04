Anele Mdoda slams 'fake' feminists for attacking Lauryn Hill's fans

After Lauryn Hill gave a rocking performance in Johannesburg over the weekend, "non-believers" have resorted to throwing hate at her loyal fans. Something that definitely didn't sit well with Anele Mdoda.

The media personality is one of the people, who proudly rallied for Lauryn when there was doubt amongst South Africans over whether or not the Zion singer would pitch for her much-anticipated SA leg of her world tour.

With the exception of some sound problems, which a few people tweeted about, Lauryn proved the world wrong when she not only showed up, but showed up on time and gave one of the best shows of her career.

However, there were still people hating on Lauryn and that's when Anele stepped in.