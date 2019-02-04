Anele Mdoda slams 'fake' feminists for attacking Lauryn Hill's fans
After Lauryn Hill gave a rocking performance in Johannesburg over the weekend, "non-believers" have resorted to throwing hate at her loyal fans. Something that definitely didn't sit well with Anele Mdoda.
The media personality is one of the people, who proudly rallied for Lauryn when there was doubt amongst South Africans over whether or not the Zion singer would pitch for her much-anticipated SA leg of her world tour.
With the exception of some sound problems, which a few people tweeted about, Lauryn proved the world wrong when she not only showed up, but showed up on time and gave one of the best shows of her career.
However, there were still people hating on Lauryn and that's when Anele stepped in.
Some ‘let’s support each other’ sisters here wanted Lauryn Hill to fail so bad. I get the whether she will pitch on time jokes but the wanting her to suck on stage jokes...yeah we see you strong black feminist sister...we see you 😂😂😂😂— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 3, 2019
Anele also shared how glad she was that Lauryn did her core fans proud in the face of doubt and asked people not to dilute other people's dreams.
She used singer Shekhinah as an example of someone whose dream came true when she met Lauryn.
Lauryn is a Goddess. So glad she floated last night, for herself and for her die hard fans. https://t.co/uKLljoMdKd— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 3, 2019
Anyway here is Shekinah meeting her idol. This is a moment. My point is let’s not dilute other people’s dreams, by all means say what you will of Lauryn but making people feel less for wanting to go...that’s low. That’s low key bullying. That’s it on this matter. pic.twitter.com/1cDQL0NuAe— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 4, 2019
Some followers personalised Anele's tweets and tagged Rami Chuene, implying that the actress was one of the "non-believers" Anele was referring to in her tweets.
Rami was one of the people who didn't believe that Lauryn would show, right up until the minute she appeared on stage and fans confirmed it was indeed her (and not a double like some people speculated).
The actress, quickly showed up and addressed the assumption. Rami clarified her stand point and proceeded to block the tweep. A move Anele seemed to agree with.
It’s Rami Chuene babe. And no, I didn’t want her to suck. Actually, I was crossing fingers that she doesn’t disappoint her SA fans. And she didn’t. May she continue on this new turned leaf. Thanks.— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) February 4, 2019
Yeah but nawe even if you tie her in to what I was talking about calling her a Miss Know it all is weak. You are allowed to not like her stance on Lauryn but name calling earns you a block beyps https://t.co/k9I9skckhs— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 4, 2019