Congrats! Lexi Van and Mandla are expecting a baby
Lexi Van and Mandla Hlatshwayo are expecting their first child together.
Lexi broke the news to fans on her Instagram account by posting a picture of her preggy belly.
"Happy anniversary baby," she wrote as the caption.
Lexi posted another picture of herself lying down, her bump in full view.
After finding love on the set of Big Brother back in 2014, the couple have always had haters doubt their love.
Lexi has been through the most defending herself and her relationship. Late last year, it seemed like she had finally turned a corner and made a decision not to let anybody and their opinions matter.
"That's the only way to be. You're so much happier. Other people don't matter."
After the announcement, fans have flooded the couple's social media pages with congratulatory messages.