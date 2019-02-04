TshisaLIVE

eHostela viewers want to cancel ‘mpimpi’ Lvovo

04 February 2019 - 10:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Lvovo has a role on the drama series eHostela.
Lvovo has barely been on our TV screens for a minute and fans of Mzansi Magic's new drama eHostela are ready to cancel their subscription to his fan club.

The singer has been starring in the drama about killings and violence in KwaMashu hostels for around two weeks now.

The star has made appearances in several shows before this and recently told fans that he took the role to shine a light on violence in the township and social issues around hostel life.

Fans were surprised to see Lvovo on screens at first but the novelty quickly wore off after they were introduced to his character. 

Viewers are convinced Lvovo is a spy and took to social media to make it clear that he either needed to be caught or leave the show.

And, of course, they had the memes ready for their petitions.  

