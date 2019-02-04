IN MEMES | Date My family bachelors trend for all the wrong reasons

Social media was left fuming after Sunday night's episode of Date My Family featured men who were nothing short of savage.

From the comments they made about themselves to the way they body shamed the bachelorette, the men seemed to have been on a mission to anger Twitter.

When one the potential bachelors proudly said he likes to dominate in the relationship on the basis that he's a "man", some viewers immediately lost interest in him.

However, most female viewers lost their cool with the guy who called Jessica "shapeless".

The guy had the nerve to tell Jessica she should go to gym to fix being "shapeless" to be the woman who is "worthy" of going out with him.

Viewers were absolutely disgusted by the body shaming the guy dished out.

Watch this snippet below.