IN MEMES | Date My family bachelors trend for all the wrong reasons
One bachelor said he dominates in relationships because he's a man...
Social media was left fuming after Sunday night's episode of Date My Family featured men who were nothing short of savage.
From the comments they made about themselves to the way they body shamed the bachelorette, the men seemed to have been on a mission to anger Twitter.
When one the potential bachelors proudly said he likes to dominate in the relationship on the basis that he's a "man", some viewers immediately lost interest in him.
However, most female viewers lost their cool with the guy who called Jessica "shapeless".
The guy had the nerve to tell Jessica she should go to gym to fix being "shapeless" to be the woman who is "worthy" of going out with him.
Viewers were absolutely disgusted by the body shaming the guy dished out.
Watch this snippet below.
Such an Immature Unimaginable Bustard #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/PqH6PBNl03— Tiyani Alona Nkuna (@NkunaTA) February 3, 2019
Twitter didn't waste time in trashing the men in the episode.
He can go take a hike... Next.. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/QBA3MebepI— Mabatho Mabz (@mabz_mabatho) February 3, 2019
#DateMyFamily Somebody tell this young man I say he’s rwabbish. A whole trash pic.twitter.com/lMOVgXTWnQ— Rea Botsheleng 🇿🇦 (@ReaBotsheleng) February 3, 2019
Why did you come to #datemyfamily if you are not looking for a partner, this guy pic.twitter.com/nn7Hw7zq6u— The Lost Stone Monarch of Hearts (@leboled18) February 3, 2019
Did this guy just say this girl is shapeless. That time he looks homeless nje. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oaKNkiEnFE— Brenda (@Brenda13778326) February 3, 2019
Didn’t feel this weeks episode of #DateMyFamily 😴 pic.twitter.com/FIypvUQeS9— ZenZizzle💞 (@Zenobiya) February 3, 2019
#DateMyFamily Never be this guy gents. If someone is not your type then just say so and leave it there. No need to body shame another person ever. pic.twitter.com/MvzfPAQidR— Vusani ☄ (@Vusani_VM16) February 3, 2019
However, it was this guy with the funky hairstyle that stole most of the meme attention!
I will leave this here! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/1sbodNy9EZ— The Good Doctor🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@DrNigelMuromo) February 3, 2019
#DateMyFamily if you know you know pic.twitter.com/rTZCkQF6mC— T R I F O R D (@trifordk18) February 3, 2019
#DateMyFamily 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂there's nothing else to say pic.twitter.com/pTfJvhSPOG— Mãņ-ķ (@sirus42019) February 3, 2019
#DateMyFamily...and the hair!?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cyAY8KQnC4— Xolani Khumalo (@xolanikhumalo08) February 3, 2019