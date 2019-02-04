TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Date My family bachelors trend for all the wrong reasons

One bachelor said he dominates in relationships because he's a man...

04 February 2019 - 10:09 By Chrizelda Kekana
23-year-old Jessica was looking for a date but all the bachelors were 'questionable'.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Social media was left fuming after Sunday night's episode of Date My Family featured men who were nothing short of savage. 

From the comments they made about themselves to the way they body shamed  the bachelorette, the men seemed to have been on a mission to anger Twitter.

When one the potential bachelors proudly said he likes to dominate in the relationship on the basis that he's a "man", some viewers immediately lost interest in him.

However, most female viewers lost their cool with the guy who called Jessica "shapeless". 

The guy had the nerve to tell Jessica she should go to gym to fix being "shapeless" to be the woman who is "worthy" of going out with him. 

Viewers were absolutely disgusted by the body shaming the guy dished out. 

Watch this snippet below.

Twitter didn't waste time in trashing the men in the episode. 

However, it was this guy with the funky hairstyle that stole most of the meme attention!

