IN MEMES | Say what? Social media doesn't believe 21 Savage is British
After years of cementing his name as a US rapper, 21 Savage was detained on Sunday by US immigration officers for apparently "overstaying his welcome" as a British citizen.
The news of his arrest caught fire on social media as the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham Joseph, was arrested and faces a possibility of deportation.
AFP reported that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox told the local Atlanta Journal-Constitution outlet that 21 Savage was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who entered the United States in 2005 on a visa that expired one year later.
21 Savage got a lot of sympathy from his fans and fellow rappers, but his arrest also sparked a real meme-fest.
21 SAVAGE BE REPPIN THAT BLOOD SINCE THE START NO 🎓🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/8daLINA3gi— Zany Trap (@ZanyTrap) February 4, 2019
I’m that one salty ass 21 savage fan on Twitter today and I just wanna say I won’t believe the British UK shit... so I’m gonna give y’all 3 options Dominica, Dominican Republic, or Haiti... but other than that just waiting to say I told y’all stupid asses he wasn’t from no mf UK pic.twitter.com/YbltYf96rU— Amelia&DaTrap🇵🇦✨ (@rebels_gold) February 4, 2019
And as the internet reacted to the whole saga, Demi Lovato also chipped in with a meme. Something she wouldn't have done if she knew what Twitter would do her.
The backlash Demi got was so bad that according to E! the singer had to delete her Twitter account. The singer later tried to defend herself through a string of tweets but it wasn't enough to calm the criticism.
"If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs," she wrote.
Lovato said in another message, "F--k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore."
