#OPW | We should stop hating on people’s happiness
Even though practically everyone around Tshepo and his bae had something to say about their union, Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding proved that #lovewins.
Tshepo had this life thing all figured out and told fans how he had always wanted to marry a woman who had the same name as him.
Dude even wants to name his child Tshepo Junior.
Well Tshepo found his female match and the pair celebrated their big day with viewers of the show.
Instead of being happy about being taken along on the journey, tweeps moaned about everything from the decor to the food and wedding dress.
The decor looks like a kiddies party #OPW pic.twitter.com/NDgrsZXbWl— Thembi Matabiswana (@tmatabiswana310) February 3, 2019
#OPW ai the dress and suit nah bathong young couple kea pic.twitter.com/m7PvvUH3be— Keke khitsane (@KhitsaneKeke) February 3, 2019
The deco 10 / 10 with those funeral flowers hawa and the missing pictures #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FQkZCCrqML— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) February 3, 2019
Never mind the photos and the table numbers - let's talk about the funeral flowers #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/p3cD5Bh9cE— New born (@Ta_Lucks) February 3, 2019
I feel like this is wedding is part of the 10years challenge. Itwas shot ten years ago, only now it’s played. 🙆🏼♀️ what a mess. What bride still comes out kaWindow 🤷🏽♀️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/M2h1boHoxo— Xoliswa Mnisi (@MnisiXoliswa) February 3, 2019
#OPW this couple's choice is not for 25 year olds pic.twitter.com/OT37NyL36H— 13Feb🎂❤️ (@celiiwe) February 3, 2019
True, it was no Top Billing wedding but the bride and groom were happier than a Lotto winner.
Their joy was contagious, and soon the everyone was on a love tip.
We can say whatever we want, these people had fun! Their entire street was doing the wild wedding dance #OPW pic.twitter.com/s63xasWaqF— Phindi (@peendie) February 3, 2019
Their wedding might have been cheap but its paid-up, some of you are still owing your wedding debts but you are divorcing. Without them there is no perfect wedding, allow them to slay us with their artificial flowers and them white gloves #OurPerfectWedding— Southinah Matlala (@SouthinaM) February 4, 2019
They are really enjoying their wedding #OurPerfectWedding #Opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/MY2u4tRVfj— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) February 3, 2019
Their love is genuine...they seem happy together. ♥ #opw https://t.co/T21tEzRZbu— itspeitches (@itspeitches) February 3, 2019
It doesn't matter how much it cost or how it looks but as long as they are happy that's what matters in life #OurPerfectWedding— Surprise Mabunda (@Surprise_lizzie) February 3, 2019