#OPW | We should stop hating on people’s happiness

04 February 2019 - 10:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Tshepo and Tshepo got married on this week's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ Our Perfect Wedding

Even though practically everyone around Tshepo and his bae had something to say about their union, Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding proved that #lovewins.

Tshepo had this life thing all figured out and told fans how he had always wanted to marry a woman who had the same name as him. 

Dude even wants to name his child Tshepo Junior.

Well Tshepo found his female match and the pair celebrated their big day with viewers of the show.

Instead of being happy about being taken along on the journey, tweeps moaned about everything from the decor to the food and wedding dress. 

True, it was no Top Billing wedding but the bride and groom were happier than a Lotto winner.

Their joy was contagious, and soon the everyone was on a love tip.

