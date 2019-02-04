Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars

Murder-accused Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo has described life behind bars as a "controlled holiday".

The veteran musician has spent nearly a month in prison after being arrested last month and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve.

The star sat down with Drum recently but apparently did not share much de­tail about his wife's death. Instead Pitch Black Afro opened up about what life is like inside a cell, which he shares with about eight other await­ing-trial prisoners.

“If I stay here too long, I might gain weight be­cause I’m eat­ing too much. Cava my T-shirt is crisp white. I’m not a nyaope dude. I wash my clothes ev­ery day and other peo­ple even ask me to wash theirs. But I can’t wait to get out of here, man.”

Pitch Black Afro claimed he had been approached to throw a concert for inmates and was busy trying to make a plan

"They asked for a show and why not? They can get speak­ers and a sound sys­tem, and we can do this. Just to up­lift the Ama­jita (guys), you know."