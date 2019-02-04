Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars
The star is 'eating too much' and is even planning a concert in prison
Murder-accused Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo has described life behind bars as a "controlled holiday".
The veteran musician has spent nearly a month in prison after being arrested last month and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve.
The star sat down with Drum recently but apparently did not share much detail about his wife's death. Instead Pitch Black Afro opened up about what life is like inside a cell, which he shares with about eight other awaiting-trial prisoners.
“If I stay here too long, I might gain weight because I’m eating too much. Cava my T-shirt is crisp white. I’m not a nyaope dude. I wash my clothes every day and other people even ask me to wash theirs. But I can’t wait to get out of here, man.”
Pitch Black Afro claimed he had been approached to throw a concert for inmates and was busy trying to make a plan
"They asked for a show and why not? They can get speakers and a sound system, and we can do this. Just to uplift the Amajita (guys), you know."
Pitch Black Afro could learn whether he will be released on bail later this week when he is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for a formal application.
His application has so far been delayed several times as both the state and defence seek to provide the magistrate with affidavits and sufficient evidence.