TshisaLIVE

Tshego's depression struggles: I'm working on it

04 February 2019 - 14:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Tshego returned to social media on Monday after a break.
Tshego returned to social media on Monday after a break.
Image: Instagram/ Tshego

Musician Tshego has opened up about his battles with depression and how he used to seek validation through his music but was often left feeling empty.

The star returned to Twitter on Monday after a short break from social media, revealing that he had stayed off the site because of depression.

He explained that he was not able to laugh and act like everything was fine while inside he didn't feel the same.

"I refuse to come on here and laugh and tweet to keep my engagement up when I honestly don’t feel like that inside."

Tshego, who confirmed late last year that he had left Cassper Nyovest's record label, Family Tree said he used to think acceptance of his music meant that people liked him.

The star previously touched on his depression in a shoutout to Riky Rick last year, telling the muso that he helped "save him".

"A few years back I was stuck in some deep depression - not trying to get out of bed, not trying to work, in tears for no reason. On top of that I was so involved in hard drugs I’d be up four days straight. If it wasn’t for a text Riky Rick sent to tell me to stop slacking and decide if I want to be successful or not, I don’t know if I’d have started the journey to getting better," he wrote.

Nadia Nakai goes international with US gig: This is my chance to shine

Nadia is the first SA female rapper to perform at the prestigious SXSW music festival.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

Gigi Lamayne on life after hospitalisation for depression

Gigi has made some changes in her life that her friends and family have had to adapt to.
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Kid Tini on depression, suicide & teen pregnancy: I have a duty to speak out

The video comes in part from his own experience with impregnanting a teenage girl.
TshisaLIVE
19 days ago

Most read

  1. Khaya & Ntando Mthethwa's baby already has an R11k stroller TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizakele Manonga pens cute note to George Lebese TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X