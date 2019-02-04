WATCH | From Maroon 5 to Gladys Knight, here are 6 must-see moments from the Super Bowl

The annual Super Bowl took place on Sunday, 3 February 2019 and, as is customary, it was more about the half-time show than the actual game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams (The Patriots won, by the way).

This year, however, many celebs opted out of participating in the half-time show as a show of support for football player Colin Kaepernick, who previously took to his knee during the national anthem in protest against racism. His decision was applauded by some, while others called him unpatriotic.

Here are some of the stand-out moments from the night.

Gladys Knight

HuffPost reported that Grammy winner Gladys Knight delivered a two minute-long rendition of the US anthem.

At the announcement of Knight's performance at the Super Bowl, she said she hoped to give the anthem its voice back and unite Americans.