WATCH | Here's why Riky Rick's #CottonFest was such a vibe
If there's one thing the Cotton Festival, which took place over the weekend proved to Mzansi, it's that the cotton eaters movement is alive and well. It also proved that there's just no stopping Riky Rick and his fans!
The concert, which boasted an impressive lineup (sans Cassper Nyovest) was a vibe that will go down as one of the best 2019 had to offer. The concert had a market-like feel when it started but ended up being a full-blown party by the end of the night.
It was clear from the get go that the festival attracted a particular market. The location in Braamfontein was also perfect.
"Skrrr skrrr, artistic or woke" - however you describe them, the cotton eaters showed all the way up. Everything from how they spoke to the way they danced and their fashion sense, proved that they
While many may not understand the movement, the concert proved for sure that it's a force to be reckoned with.
Here are a few highlights.
Riky and A-Reece's super touching moment!
Dear @reece_youngking WE LOVE YOU. REMEMBER THAT. ❤️#CottonFest2019 pic.twitter.com/KiMDTpHJVD— #COTTONFEST2019 (@rikyrickworld) February 3, 2019
Nasty C had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands
NASTY C🔥🔥🔥— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 2, 2019
You can’t even begin to imagine the energy in this place now... just see how crazy it gets #CottonFest2019 #CottonFest pic.twitter.com/T1RulD1KHr
AKA turned the cotton eaters into megacy 2.0
Supamega on the #CottonFest2019 stage and the crowd goes wild!!!🤯🔥🤯🔥#CottonFest pic.twitter.com/lQ3lycEIrV— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 2, 2019
The streets were generally proud of the movement Riky Rick has set into motion. Even those that only attended the event on social media loved every moment.
Ricky Rick is a beacon of light to a subculture of kids who feel misunderstood because the rest of the country is 20 years behind 😂💀 It’s an entire movement and it’s beautiful. #COTTONFEST2019— Athificial (@Miss_Athi) February 4, 2019
The way the crowd sang "Tell me why" 😭. #Nalingi has changed my life. I cant say this enough. Thank you #COTTONFEST2019 Thank you uncle @rikyrickworld pic.twitter.com/bX6ejy6KrJ— #NALINGI (@Manu_WorldStar) February 3, 2019
LAST NIGHT WAS ALL ABOUT POSITIVE VIBEZ, LOVE, UNITY, CULTURE AND CELEBRATING EACH OTHERS EXCELLENCE! BIG UP TO @rikyrickworld!✨🤘🏾🖤💯 #COTTONFEST2019 pic.twitter.com/dnbP7fgBKd— ANATII (@ANATII) February 3, 2019
JESU!!!!!!!!! YESSSESSS!!!!!!! Saw this kid on IG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯🤯#CottonFest2019. Had to share him with you @willycardiac pic.twitter.com/EMBiVDhSze— Jr (@JRafrika) January 30, 2019
The future of South African Hip Hop is in safe hands because of you King— FREAKS MUSIC VIDEO out now (@officialcollinc) February 3, 2019
Thanks for openinh doors & giving upcoming artists an opportunity to get recognized. I hope Ima be on stage on the next cotton fest 😇@rikyrickworld #COTTONFEST2019 pic.twitter.com/Nh9nHjZN7u