WATCH | Here's why Riky Rick's #CottonFest was such a vibe

04 February 2019 - 11:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
Riky Rick brought the energy at his Cotton Fest.
If there's one thing the Cotton Festival, which took place over the weekend proved to Mzansi, it's that the cotton eaters movement is alive and well. It also proved that there's just no stopping Riky Rick and his fans! 

The concert, which boasted an impressive lineup (sans Cassper Nyovest) was a vibe that will go down as one of the best 2019 had to offer. The concert had a market-like feel when it started but ended up being a full-blown party by the end of the night.

It was clear from the get go that the festival attracted a particular market. The location in Braamfontein was also perfect.  

"Skrrr skrrr, artistic or woke" - however you describe them, the cotton eaters showed all the way up. Everything from how they spoke to the way they danced and their fashion sense, proved that they 

While many may not understand the movement, the concert proved for sure that it's a force to be reckoned with.

Here are a few highlights.

Riky and A-Reece's super touching moment!

Nasty C had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands 

AKA turned the cotton eaters into megacy 2.0

The streets were generally proud of the movement Riky Rick has set into motion. Even those that only attended the event on social media loved every moment.

