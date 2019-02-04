Zinhle on Kairo: She is my child & I don’t spoil her

Even though it isn't easy to raise a child under constant public scrutiny, DJ Zinhle has learnt to block out the noise so that she can focus on raising her daughter to the best of her ability.

Zinhle has a three-year-old daughter, Kairo with AKA and told TshisaLIVE that while it can be hard raising a child in the spotlight, she tries to involve her as much as possible.

"I just realise how independent she is becoming and how understanding she is becoming of my work. I think it is down to communication and involving her as much as possible. If there is an event that she can be part of, I try involve her.

"It's about remembering that she is my child. I don't listen to what other people may say. I don't spoil her. I try to raise her to be as considerate as possible. At the end of the day she is still a child."

Although fans have been treated to snippets of Kairo's life on her dedicated Instagram account, Zinhle said there were many special moments that have been kept private.

"I post to inspire moms and show them that they can balance working with being a cool mom. But it can be really easy to get caught up in wanting to post about everything. I have had to make a conscious decision to have private moments with her. I try be in moments with her that she will appreciate later. Those are the moments I cherish the most."