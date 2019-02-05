TshisaLIVE

After horrific car crash, Skolopad releases a song titled Hit & Run

But a closer listen at the lyrics will leave you surprised...

05 February 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad turned 35 while still in the hospital after her car accident last year.
Skolopad turned 35 while still in the hospital after her car accident last year.
Image: Instagram/Skolopad

Five months after being involved in a horror car crash that left a man dead, Skolopad has released a song called Hit and Run, but it has nothing to do with the accident.

Skolopad spent several weeks in hospital late last year after the crash, which claimed the life of 61-year-old Fred Tlali. She was dragged by users on social media after the incident when it was revealed that she was driving at the time of the accident.

So fans were naturally shocked when the star announced the title of her new song over the weekend.

But people quickly realised they were getting ahead of themselves.

Skolopad opens up about the accident that claimed a man's life

"No one can ever prepare you for how to deal with something like this," said Skolopad.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

It turns out that Skolopad's vibey jam has nothing to do with the car crash she was involved and instead is all about "one night stands" or people who "hit it and run".

The song seems to be written for the upcoming Valentine's Day, together with another track about is'thembu (polygamy).

In the song, Skolopad sings about how people will be left disappointed after they realise they were victims of the "one night stand" squad.

"It's Valentine's, beware of hit and runs. The sugar mamas and the rest of the crew, they are dangerous with hit and runs."

Listen to the song below.

Guess we can all park our anger for another day...

Tshego's depression struggles: I'm working on it

"I used to think people caring about your music was them caring about you".
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Mmatema Moremi got hitched: You can call me Mrs.G

Mmatema Moremi is now Mrs G.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH | From Maroon 5 to Gladys Knight, here are 6 must-see moments from the Super Bowl

Maroon 5, sisters Chloe and Halley Bailey and Gladys Knight perfomed at the Super Bowl LIII.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Zinhle on Kairo: She is my child & I don’t spoil her

"I try to raise her to be as considerate as possible. At the end of the day she is still a child."
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khaya & Ntando Mthethwa's baby already has an R11k stroller TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X