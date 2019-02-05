After horrific car crash, Skolopad releases a song titled Hit & Run

Five months after being involved in a horror car crash that left a man dead, Skolopad has released a song called Hit and Run, but it has nothing to do with the accident.

Skolopad spent several weeks in hospital late last year after the crash, which claimed the life of 61-year-old Fred Tlali. She was dragged by users on social media after the incident when it was revealed that she was driving at the time of the accident.

So fans were naturally shocked when the star announced the title of her new song over the weekend.

But people quickly realised they were getting ahead of themselves.