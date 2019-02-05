Amanda Black on toxic relationships: Only you can save yourself

After a hard 2018, Amanda Black has risen from the ashes to reclaim her chair as one of the most talented singers in Mzansi, releasing a new song with a powerful message.

The ex-Idols SA contestant turned successful songstress, released a new song titled Thandwa Ndim last week about the pain of staying in a toxic relationship.

She took to Twitter after its release to talk about how she hoped the song would remind women of their inner strength so they can leave spaces that no longer make them happy.

"Thandwa Ndim is dedicated to the women that are there and those that have survived. It’s about self-love. Find strength, sis. Only you can save yourself. Dig deep. You are worthy. You are worth it. You are loved. You are beautiful. You are beautiful!"

Amanda became a household name after she was scouted by Ambitiouz Records fresh from getting the boot on Idols SA. She went on to release a platinum-selling album, Amazulu with the label.

However, her relationship with Ambitiouz turned sour and ended up in a lawsuit that threatened to end Amanda's career.