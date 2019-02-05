TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black on toxic relationships: Only you can save yourself

The songstress opened up about the inspiration behind her latest track

05 February 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Amanda Black has found her strength after a hard 2018.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

After a hard 2018, Amanda Black has risen from the ashes to reclaim her chair as one of the most talented singers in Mzansi, releasing a new song with a powerful message.

The ex-Idols SA contestant turned successful songstress, released a new song titled Thandwa Ndim last week about the pain of staying in a toxic relationship.

She took to Twitter after its release to talk about how she hoped the song would remind women of their inner strength so they can leave spaces that no longer make them happy.

"Thandwa Ndim is dedicated to the women that are there and those that have survived. It’s about self-love. Find strength, sis. Only you can save yourself. Dig deep. You are worthy. You are worth it. You are loved. You are beautiful. You are beautiful!"

Amanda became a household name after she was scouted by Ambitiouz Records fresh from getting the boot on Idols SA. She went on to release a platinum-selling album, Amazulu with the label.

However, her relationship with Ambitiouz turned sour and ended up in a lawsuit that threatened to end Amanda's career.

But Amanda has managed to dust herself off and resurrect her career through a new partnership with Sony Music.

"I am at Sony. It's a partnership between Sony and my record label Afro Rockstar. I thought it was the best deal. It's a joint venture. I am trying to (secure) my future now. To get a piece of my own. I also have a brand new management, SCA. We are about to shut things down," she told Metro FM's DJ Fresh recently.

Her battles with Ambitiouz taught Amanda a little bit about self-love which she hoped to share with fans.

"My hope and dream for this song are that it heals as many as possible and encourages women in abusive, toxic relationships and situations, and transform our hearts,” Amanda Black tweeted.

Read the rest of her thread below.

