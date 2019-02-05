TshisaLIVE

DJ Shimza's flashy Mercedes G63 allegedly stolen from his garage

05 February 2019 - 12:04 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Shimza and his ride, a G63 Merc.
Image: Instagram/DJ Shimza

Fans have reacted with mixed emotions to DJ Shimza's plea for any leads that will help find his flashy Mercedes-AMG G63, which was allegedly stolen from his garage on Monday. 

The fancy set of wheels retails for anything between R2,5-million and R3-million. While Shimza urged anyone who may have any information about the incident to get police, social media users blamed the DJ's "show off" nature for the ordeal. 

Midrand police spokesperson sergeant Matome Tlamela confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of housebreaking and theft had been opened at the Midrand police station by the DJ's helper.

She explained that the case would have to be transferred to Olievenhoutbosch as the incident happened at Blue Valley Golf Estate. 

"I can confirm that a case was opened on Monday night by the helper, so the helper is the complainant. They reported housebreaking and theft. The incident happened at Blue Valley so the case will have to be transferred to the Olievenhoutbosch branch because that is their jurisdiction."

Shimza asked fans to help him on social media but his brother, Pontsho told TshisaLIVE that no one had come forward with any leads yet.

"So far we haven't had any leads from social media. We've had people that think this is a joke and others that just haven't been helpful."

Shimza's personal assistant said the DJ was back in Mzansi after he cut his trip in Portugal short to attend to the matter at home.

