TshisaLIVE

'Don't be bitter, just get better' -Dineo Ranaka slams #OpenUpTheIndustry

05 February 2019 - 12:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Dineo Ranaka shares her thoughts on the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate
Dineo Ranaka shares her thoughts on the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka has questioned #OpenUpTheIndustry protests, claiming that those who are fighting to get into the industry should try "through a window" or some other way.

The conversation around opportunities in the industry got heated last week when Thando Thabethe gave her thoughts on the movement and said she would be damned before she was told to open the industry for those who could open it themselves.

Speaking on her Metro FM show recently Dineo echoed Thando's sentiments.

"If people can't get into the industry they must try through the window or through some other way. You must open the industry for yourself," she said.

She slammed those who tried to box celebrities and criticise them for taking on other gigs.

"Don't be bitter. Just get better. If you want to #OpenUpTheIndustry rather, after you have used the hashtag, write on social media about the way you are going to open the industry for yourself."

Dineo's co-host Buji said that people should mistake looks for talent just because they're desperate to get into the industry. 

"People think that wearing makeup makes you relevant or good at acting. Listen, acting is not about makeup. Acting, for guys, is not about a six-pack."

The debate has split social media and even celebville with your faves sharing their thoughts on the movement.

Meanwhile, Black Coffee and comedian Kagiso Lediga were praised by fans this week for opening the industry for young talent in their new film Matwetwe.

Lerato K shades celebs who haven’t spoken out on #OpenUpTheIndustry

Lerato thinks she knows why your favs aren't speaking on #OpenUpTheIndustry.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Why do celebs feel bullied by #OpenUpTheIndustry or is it greed?

The #OpenUpTheIndustry debate topped social media trends yet again.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

#OpenUpTheIndustry | Thembisa M: Everyone needs a chance

Celebs weigh in on the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Thando Thabethe defends Pearl Thusi from #OpenUpTheIndustry hate

"Can we not be an entitled generation waiting like 'it’s my turn now' Get it! It’s not coming to you!"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Khaya & Ntando Mthethwa's baby already has an R11k stroller TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. Four years on: Jonathan Boynton-Lee misses Simba dearly TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X