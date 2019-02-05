Here's who Scoop blames for the 'divide in hip-hop'
And the YFM DJ definitely has a point
For way too long SA hip-hop has been torn apart by rivalry and factionalism, and while the media and fanatical fans are often blamed, it is the artists themselves that are the real trouble makers.
SA hip-hop experienced a watershed moment this past weekend when Riky Rick brought together old rivals and young guns under the same roof for what was arguably the biggest hip-hop concert in ages.
For the first time in a while the SA hip-hop fraternity was at peace with itself and able to work together for one united goal.
Riky has always advocated for peace, even telling TshisaLIVE ahead of the concert that he wanted to throw a massive show "for the culture" with no beef, jealousy or drama.
Even though there was major talk around which artists didn't make the lineup in the buildup to the show, everyone applauded Riky's efforts to fix a fractured industry.
But who is to blame for the division in the first place?
YFM DJ Scoop Makhathini has been pondering over it for some time and as one of the most vocal advocates for the culture, he shared his views on Twitter.
In a series of tweets Scoop spoke about the divide in hip-hop and believes that all people want is to get behind good artists. He added that artists were to blame for the divide.
PEOPLE ARE REALLY ABOUT SUPPORTING GOOD ARTISTS AND WATCHING MZANTSI REACH A WORLD CLASS STANDARD...IT IS THE ARTISTS THAT INTRODUCE THE DIVIDE .AND HIP HOP IS A CONTACT SPORT... UNAVOIDABLE...KODWA,THERE IS ENOUGH HERE FOR EVERYONE.NDITSHO— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) February 3, 2019
Scoop is right. Hip-hop is a contact sport and has always been but things took a turn for the worse ever since rivals Cassper Nyovest and AKA got embroiled in an ongoing feud.
Diss tracks turned into heated confrontations and there were even claims that one of AKA's team members allegedly pulled a gun on someone from Cassper's crew.
Of course the media and fans were there to share all the moments of the beef but it was both rappers who decided on how it would play out.
It was their friends who apparently told other musos they couldn't work with them because of the beef. During radio interviews it was these same friends who spoke about how a nightclub would literally be split, with each rapper's camp on opposite ends.
Fans have been calling for unity for a long time and the media have given both musicians a platform to preach peace.
Sadly unity is not good for record sales and isn't in the DNA of hip-hop .
At least it wasn't until this weekend.
Thank you, Riky, for showing us a better way.