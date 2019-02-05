'His whole leg is an ankle' Nina Hastie joins AKA Roast and it's already lit

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA has announced three new roasters including Mark Fish, Nina Hastie and Francois van Coke.

Nina, who has made audiences laugh for years with her jokes, didn't hold back when she came straight for AKA and his body.

"I would roast him on skipping leg day the most. His whole leg is an ankle. Maybe that's why he got a shoe sponsorship... because having a whole leg as an ankle makes a shoe look very special."

Damn.