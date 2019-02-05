TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Did Thato just get 'family zoned'? That's just sad

05 February 2019 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thato on The Queen went through the worst curve ever.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

The Queen viewers have been watching in anticipation as Thato dug his own "love" grave after he admitted to having a crush on his cousin. 

On Monday night's episode of the hit show, it all came crumbling down when Akhona finally showed him to the family zone. 

Friendzone is one hard maze to maneuver out of but family zone bro? That's just Jumanji, you don't just make it out. As it turns out Akhona has never had any romantic feelings for Thato, who despite all the advice against it has been trying to woo her.

Akhona gave Thato the ultimate position clarification when she said to him, "You are such a good friend and such a good brother."

Ouch!

Meanwhile, Akhona actually has a crush on TGOM's Schumie, who also happens to be Thato's friend. Haai k'sazoba lit!

Shame, when tweeps saw what had happened to Thato... they felt that pain in their hearts and had just the right memes for it.

