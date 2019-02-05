IN MEMES | Did Thato just get 'family zoned'? That's just sad
The Queen viewers have been watching in anticipation as Thato dug his own "love" grave after he admitted to having a crush on his cousin.
On Monday night's episode of the hit show, it all came crumbling down when Akhona finally showed him to the family zone.
Friendzone is one hard maze to maneuver out of but family zone bro? That's just Jumanji, you don't just make it out. As it turns out Akhona has never had any romantic feelings for Thato, who despite all the advice against it has been trying to woo her.
Akhona gave Thato the ultimate position clarification when she said to him, "You are such a good friend and such a good brother."
Ouch!
When you get familyzoned #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9HuCsdCXyk— Mush (@mushmydj) February 4, 2019
Meanwhile, Akhona actually has a crush on TGOM's Schumie, who also happens to be Thato's friend. Haai k'sazoba lit!
Shame, when tweeps saw what had happened to Thato... they felt that pain in their hearts and had just the right memes for it.
THATO just got FAMILY-ZONED by Akhona On #TheQueenMzansi moer😂😂😂— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) February 4, 2019
cerabos continues....... pic.twitter.com/JApmEGQEea
Familyzoned........ Brother!!!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Pi4KzQgGvI— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) February 4, 2019
Yho Thato is just being family zoned #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RdGBh4IrSG— Siba (@TheGuy_Siba) February 4, 2019
Thato has been family zoned #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4Ck1AnQ9kC— Zamo (@MakukuleZamo) February 4, 2019
So Akhona just friend zoned/ Family zoned Thato. " Nice Brother" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/rt5rxcmpDc— KT (@KatlegoRakuba1) February 4, 2019
Yoh family zoned... Hade boy.— Relebogile Mokale (@relemokale) February 4, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KI44Af7ohv
Did they just family friend zone the poor nigga #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zu9Dj8TWue— Philasande🇿🇦 G (@SikuniG) February 4, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Thato has left the friend zone and has entered the family zone 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KDLTYdFvsf— #NamelessEP (@Mizar_Sneics) February 4, 2019
Thato just got family-zoned 💔💔😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lXeGgLyDfq— Eugene Mthis (@EugeneMthis) February 4, 2019