IN MEMES | Did Thato just get 'family zoned'? That's just sad

The Queen viewers have been watching in anticipation as Thato dug his own "love" grave after he admitted to having a crush on his cousin.

On Monday night's episode of the hit show, it all came crumbling down when Akhona finally showed him to the family zone.

Friendzone is one hard maze to maneuver out of but family zone bro? That's just Jumanji, you don't just make it out. As it turns out Akhona has never had any romantic feelings for Thato, who despite all the advice against it has been trying to woo her.

Akhona gave Thato the ultimate position clarification when she said to him, "You are such a good friend and such a good brother."

Ouch!