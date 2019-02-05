IN MEMES | So she's a man-eater, but did her name have to be Mbali?

Monday night's episode of Rea Tsotella added fuel to the age-old stereotype that women, who are named Mbali are 'man-snatchers'.

Everyone knows that most women, who are named Mbali or Palesa are as pretty as the flowers they are named after but in Mzansi they also have a "reputation" of being men-snatchers.

Mbali said she asked Rea Tsotella to help her confess to her friends because she was tired of living with the secret of sleeping with both Mpho and Gugu's men.

Needless to say, she got a few slaps from her now ex-friends and a tongue-lashing of note from the audience.

Just watch Mbali's un-remorseful apology.