IN MEMES | So she's a man-eater, but did her name have to be Mbali?

Rea Tsotella viewers can't believe Mbali slept with her best friends' men...

05 February 2019 - 09:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mbali came to Rea Tsotella to confess her sins of sleeping with two of her friends' men.
Mbali came to Rea Tsotella to confess her sins of sleeping with two of her friends' men.
Image: Twitter/MojaLove

Monday night's episode of Rea Tsotella added fuel to the age-old stereotype that women, who are named Mbali are 'man-snatchers'. 

Everyone knows that most women, who are named Mbali or Palesa are as  pretty as the flowers they are named after but in Mzansi they also have a "reputation" of being men-snatchers.

Mbali said she asked Rea Tsotella to help her confess to her friends because she was tired of living with the secret of sleeping with both Mpho and Gugu's men.

Needless to say, she got a few slaps from her now ex-friends and a tongue-lashing of note from the audience.

Just watch Mbali's un-remorseful apology. 

For tweeps it wasn't so much Mbali's acts that left them shook, it was the fact that she proved the stereotype right that messed with them. 

Girls who are either named Mbali or Palesa have even had songs made about them, and in almost all these tracks, they're the "villains". 

Haai mara Mbali! *facepalm*

