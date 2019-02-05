IN MEMES | So she's a man-eater, but did her name have to be Mbali?
Rea Tsotella viewers can't believe Mbali slept with her best friends' men...
Monday night's episode of Rea Tsotella added fuel to the age-old stereotype that women, who are named Mbali are 'man-snatchers'.
Everyone knows that most women, who are named Mbali or Palesa are as pretty as the flowers they are named after but in Mzansi they also have a "reputation" of being men-snatchers.
Mbali said she asked Rea Tsotella to help her confess to her friends because she was tired of living with the secret of sleeping with both Mpho and Gugu's men.
Needless to say, she got a few slaps from her now ex-friends and a tongue-lashing of note from the audience.
Just watch Mbali's un-remorseful apology.
Her name happens to be 'Mbali', coincidence? 😂— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) February 4, 2019
Tonight on #ReaTsotella #MojaLoveTV ch157 ⌚21h30 pic.twitter.com/8e3n9q8ti2
For tweeps it wasn't so much Mbali's acts that left them shook, it was the fact that she proved the stereotype right that messed with them.
Girls who are either named Mbali or Palesa have even had songs made about them, and in almost all these tracks, they're the "villains".
Haai mara Mbali! *facepalm*
Mbali has certified the "Mbalism narrative of bae snatching" #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/HYkGFPm4B5— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 4, 2019
#ReaTsotella— UnapologeticallyMe🔥 (@Retshegofadicoe) February 4, 2019
Mbali is simply living up to her name kuphela pic.twitter.com/sm5ZiDUPlM
Eintlik bo Mbali baya shova, aba shove bona yazin #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/A73CZPMXiR— Ma Darly💍 (@mellow_mas) February 5, 2019
Mbali is really dangerous #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/8u5ZNor3wa— Kusaselihle Shozi♠ (@Shozii_rsa) February 4, 2019
#ReaTsotella— TOY (@mxxzlx) February 4, 2019
Mbali successfully broke up a marriage 😅 pic.twitter.com/P0Kh6NIXUv
#ReaTsotella Mbali has defeated my common sense ...to seek for accommodation and then steal bae of a friend💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MHN2HArRos— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 4, 2019
Do we really think mbali gon change #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/ed982prdLl— joe_bananaz (@Bar_man_joe) February 4, 2019
Trust Mbali at Own Risk 🤣🤣🤣 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/a4AYL0nnYk— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 4, 2019
#ReaTsotella entlek kukhulunywa ngo Mbali ka @KabzaDeSmall_ or omunye u Mbali????? Wenzeni bamshovile futhi or ushove umuntu? pic.twitter.com/TIw8k0cZ5E— B I S (@MashabaNksnathi) February 4, 2019
#ReaTsotella— Miss Lizzy (@dipuomafereka4) February 4, 2019
Mbali Māra, She is not even attractive.. I don't get how she takes banna ba batho.. pic.twitter.com/6V1dJVQxea
Mbali is a Life Esidimeni patient, no normal person does this and sees no problem while doing it #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/cPFwxXqUjK— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) February 4, 2019
Mbali has a high libido maybe ? .......I think we must take her to "husband stealing rehab" .... #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/9SbSRg2lLX— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 4, 2019