'Nothing brings me more joy than my sweet Olympia' - Serena Williams

05 February 2019 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
It's family first for Serena.
Image: Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams continues to speak about her mom-life by posting pictures of herself with her daughter, Olympia.

The tennis star has been at the forefront of bringing attention to working moms and how they adapt to being the best they can be in two challenging roles.

Serena has said that no matter how much recognition she gets on the court and how many wins she has to her names, it is her daughter that bring her the most joy.

She recently posted an image of herself working out ahead of the Australian Open, while holding her daughter on her hip.

Here's five times Serena has gushed over her princess and showed the world that she is a mom first.

