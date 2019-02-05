'Nothing brings me more joy than my sweet Olympia' - Serena Williams
Serena Williams continues to speak about her mom-life by posting pictures of herself with her daughter, Olympia.
The tennis star has been at the forefront of bringing attention to working moms and how they adapt to being the best they can be in two challenging roles.
Serena has said that no matter how much recognition she gets on the court and how many wins she has to her names, it is her daughter that bring her the most joy.
She recently posted an image of herself working out ahead of the Australian Open, while holding her daughter on her hip.
Here's five times Serena has gushed over her princess and showed the world that she is a mom first.
As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do. My fellow moms and dads working- or stay home it’s equally as intense- but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you! What are some things you had to do while working? #thismama #thisdaddy