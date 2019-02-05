Oliver Mtukudzi's legacy to be celebrated at memorial service

Friends, family and fans are expected to gather at the Joburg Theatre on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to veteran jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who died late last month.

Oliver was laid to rest in his home country of Zimbabwe on January 28 after a massive funeral service.

The musician died in a Harare hospital after a long battle with diabetes. Oliver's death sent shockwaves through the music fraternity across the globe.

The jazz veteran's funeral procession through the national stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe was attended by thousands of mourners. Local fans will get a chance to celebrate Oliver's life at the memorial service in Joburg.