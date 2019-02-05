Oliver Mtukudzi's legacy to be celebrated at memorial service
The renowned jazz musician died after a lengthy battle with diabetes and was laid to rest in Zimbabwe on January 28...
Friends, family and fans are expected to gather at the Joburg Theatre on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to veteran jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who died late last month.
Oliver was laid to rest in his home country of Zimbabwe on January 28 after a massive funeral service.
The musician died in a Harare hospital after a long battle with diabetes. Oliver's death sent shockwaves through the music fraternity across the globe.
The jazz veteran's funeral procession through the national stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe was attended by thousands of mourners. Local fans will get a chance to celebrate Oliver's life at the memorial service in Joburg.
Join us for Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial. Tuesday 5th February 2019, 12pm - 5pm Joburg Theatre (The Mandela) pic.twitter.com/y9mf5uqZ3C— #InMemoryOfHughMasekela (@hughmasekela) January 31, 2019
The Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg will have a concert memorial, directed by celebrated SA jazz muso Steve Dyer.
Some of Oliver's family members are expected to be in attendance.
Oliver has collaborated with a number of local and foreign musicians and was instrumental in developing young talent through his Pakare Paye Arts Centre.
Oliver released his 67th album 10 months before his death and was concerned about spreading the message that people needed to love one another in these hard times.