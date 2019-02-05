Shakes, waist-trainers & cheat days: Here's how Thembi Seete keeps that body
At the start of 2019 Thembi Seete said she would be blessing fans with tips on how she stays happy and healthy.
Thembi said that she used to go on binge diets and starve herself in an attempt to be skinny and look like other people.
When she realised that everybody has their own unique shape, her life changed.
Now Thembi wants to share her wisdom and opened a Instagram page dedicated to her health journey.
Waist-trainer
Thembi is a fan of using a waist-trainer, explaining that it helps shape her waist during weight-loss.
Shakes
Although she didn't give a recipe (she says it's coming soon), Thembi has shakes to boost her health and with a schedule as busy as hers, she often uses it as a meal replacement.
You probably wondering how i maintain my weight, healthly skin and great energy. This is my favorite magic drink i have every morning for breakfast...... #shakemealreplacement #TayTay21daychallenge 🏋🏼♀️🤸🏾♀️🧘🏽♀️🤽🏽♀️coming soon to reveal my secret recipes Have a great weekend guys❤🌷
Cheat days
After going through the most on her health journey, Thembi said she realised that she had to allow herself the time to indulge.
"I learned not to punish myself," she said.
To be honest with you guyz, I love food but realised that the healthiest food tasted nasty during my childhood and I learned not to punish myself. I decided to have cheat days for balance. Note: I only recommend cheat days after you have reached your bodygoals. Reason: Once you have built enough muscle in your body with a reasonably low fat percentage, this will help you burn fat faster and therefore a cheat day will not affect you as much.🏋🏼♀️🧘🏽♀️🤸🏾♀️😘🤚🏽