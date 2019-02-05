Shakes, waist-trainers & cheat days: Here's how Thembi Seete keeps that body

At the start of 2019 Thembi Seete said she would be blessing fans with tips on how she stays happy and healthy.

Thembi said that she used to go on binge diets and starve herself in an attempt to be skinny and look like other people.

When she realised that everybody has their own unique shape, her life changed.

Now Thembi wants to share her wisdom and opened a Instagram page dedicated to her health journey.

Waist-trainer

Thembi is a fan of using a waist-trainer, explaining that it helps shape her waist during weight-loss.