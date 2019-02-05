TshisaLIVE

'Siyabonga Mark Z' - What Mzansi thinks of WhatsApp's new lock feature

05 February 2019 - 12:12 By Kyle Zeeman
WhatsApp got a security update that has the Twitter streets in a mess.
If you thought the blue tick on WhatsApp would kill relationships, the company had another hold my beer moment when it announced that it's latest update will allow you to lock the app.

A new security feature, which rolled out to iPhone this week will prevent people from accessing your WhatsApp without your fingerprint or iris.

That means people won't be able to read your messages, even if your phone is unlocked.

Unless you pull a Beyoncé

To activate it all you have to do is navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy and enable the Screen Lock feature.

WhatsApp users around the world were surprised by the move, even though the security-conscious ones were probably already locking their app with other work arounds.

Users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news and even thanked malume Zuckerberg for helping them keep their messages away from prying eyes.

