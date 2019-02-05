'Siyabonga Mark Z' - What Mzansi thinks of WhatsApp's new lock feature
If you thought the blue tick on WhatsApp would kill relationships, the company had another hold my beer moment when it announced that it's latest update will allow you to lock the app.
A new security feature, which rolled out to iPhone this week will prevent people from accessing your WhatsApp without your fingerprint or iris.
That means people won't be able to read your messages, even if your phone is unlocked.
Unless you pull a Beyoncé
Beyonce Be All Up In Jay Z Phone 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gLqO1V8XBS— 🦄 (@JahMari_Couture) January 14, 2015
To activate it all you have to do is navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy and enable the Screen Lock feature.
WhatsApp users around the world were surprised by the move, even though the security-conscious ones were probably already locking their app with other work arounds.
Users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news and even thanked malume Zuckerberg for helping them keep their messages away from prying eyes.
Cheating neggaz be happier than a pig in mud! 😂🤣 #WhatsApp#WhatsAppUpdate pic.twitter.com/iKkbE1ASe9— Bab' uMkhize (@NtokozoMkhize) February 4, 2019
I mean why are we even dating in the first place if you're gonna lock your WhatsApp? Voetsek— sunshine. (@SeketeLourraine) February 4, 2019
cheating is so much work.— t (@yeahiamtshego) February 4, 2019
now, you guys have to lock your whatsapp.
This Touch ID and Face ID on WhatsApp isn't a good one, after going through the stress to unlock the phone one will still go through another to open WhatsApp chat😒.— 90's bae (@peju_bae) February 4, 2019
Thank you #WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/V5R8v4Vxcx— Ògbóntarìgì Ęléro (@its_akintunero) February 4, 2019
Lol bae! You can now borrow my phone lol #WhatsApp #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/ZWmTMnrn0E— Anthony SAX (@axsalmonjr) February 4, 2019
How bad is your relationship anxiety now 😂😂😂#WhatsApp #whatsappupdate #relationships #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/7toJp3ix4R— Don Rome_BPL (@Gerome_7) February 4, 2019
Dankie @WhatsApp 🙌🏽 making our WhatsApp messages impenetrable 😂😂 #WhatsappUpdate pic.twitter.com/1u7HIEAbla— thebabeblog.co.za (@nsalemane) February 4, 2019