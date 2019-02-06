Andile Ncube slams 'thugs masquerading as prophets'

Andile Ncube has shared his views on the arrest of charismatic pastor Shepherd Bushiri, slamming preachers that use the bible as a weapon rob those that are desperate and vulnerable.

The sports presenter commented on the rise of charismatic pastors after one of his followers shared a video of Bishop Dudu J. Comfort, who told his congregants that they would die "very quickly" if they disobeyed his order to give all their money to God.

Andile shared his disgust at such pastors, whom he labeled as "thugs" pretending to be servants of God.

"In 2019 the bible is used as a weapon worse than a gun by thugs masquerading as prophets and pastors. (In) 2019 the cross is diamond studded and a symbol of greed and opportunity for crooks to clean out the desperate and vulnerable," Andile wrote.