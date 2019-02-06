TshisaLIVE

Andile Ncube slams 'thugs masquerading as prophets'

The sports presenter says 'the bible is used as a weapon worse than a gun'

06 February 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Andile Ncube is disgusted by thugs pretending to be pastors.
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

Andile Ncube has shared his views on the arrest of charismatic pastor Shepherd Bushiri, slamming preachers that use the bible as a weapon rob those that are desperate and vulnerable.

The sports presenter commented on the rise of charismatic pastors after one of his followers shared a video of Bishop Dudu J. Comfort, who told his congregants that they would die "very quickly" if they disobeyed his order to give all their money to God.

Andile shared his disgust at such pastors, whom he labeled as "thugs" pretending to be servants of God.

"In 2019 the bible is used as a weapon worse than a gun by thugs masquerading as prophets and pastors. (In) 2019 the cross is diamond studded and a symbol of greed and opportunity for crooks to clean out the desperate and vulnerable," Andile wrote.

People such as Mpho Letsholonyane and Thabiso Sithole shared Andile's sentiments.

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife were arrested late last week on fraud and money laundering charges involving more than R15m.

The Hawks confirmed the arrest on Friday, but did not name the couple.

However, the church issued a statement confirming the couple's arrest.

"As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria," read the statement.

