Fans floored by Nyan'Nyan ‘wrestler’ Nonhlanhla and her 'scared' bae

Fans of hit TV confessions show Nyan'Nyan thought they were watching a WWE wrestling match on Tuesday when a couple come on to the show to help save their relationship.

Nonhlanhla and Robert feared that their romance might be fading faster than Bushiri's riches and asked host Luyanda Potwana and his team of experts to help them.

But it got really spicy when Robert accused Nonhlanhla of bullying him.

While the professionals did their best to settle his fears and advised the couple to communicate more so they could strengthen their relationship, the internet was in tears.

Viewers couldn't decide if Robert was lying or if he was really intimidated by Nonhlanhla.

Using Robert's claims as ammo, they joked that Nonhlanhla was a wrestler after hours and was coming to fix everyone: from Bosasa to SABC.

It was lit!